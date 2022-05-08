Songs By Jack Harlow, Em Beihold, Shawn Mendes Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat Top 20

Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” and Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 8,258 times during the May 1-7 tracking period (+2,063), “First Class” jumps five spots to #13.

The recipient of 7,630 spins (+840), “Numb Little Bug” rises two spots to #14.

Up two places, “When You’re Gone” takes #15 with 7,034 spins (+396).

“Thousand Miles,” which received 5,935 spins (+2,060), jumps seven spots to #16.

“Get Into It” concurrently rises three places to #18 with 4,921 spins (+825).