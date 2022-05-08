Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby’s “2step,” Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” Top 30

Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” continue their climbs at pop radio. The two songs score Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” meanwhile makes its leap into the Top 30.

Played 3,857 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “2step” rises five places to #22. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,330.

Up thirteen places, “Love Me More” takes #25 with 2,961 spins (+1,791).

Credited with 2,224 tracking period spins (+317), “MAMIII” enjoys a two-place gain to #30 on the latest Mediabase pop chart.