Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby’s “2step,” Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” Top 30

“Love Me More” and “MAMIII” rise at pop radio.

Ed Sheeran in 2step | Video screen | WMG/Atlantic

Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” continue their climbs at pop radio. The two songs score Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” meanwhile makes its leap into the Top 30.

Played 3,857 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “2step” rises five places to #22. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,330.

Up thirteen places, “Love Me More” takes #25 with 2,961 spins (+1,791).

Credited with 2,224 tracking period spins (+317), “MAMIII” enjoys a two-place gain to #30 on the latest Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

