Justin Bieber & Don Toliver’s “Honest,” Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Ava Max, Khalid, Lauren Spencer-Smith Top 50

“Honest” and “Hold My Hand” debut on the pop chart.

Honest cover | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Honest (featuring Don Toliver)” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #47, “Honest” joins this week’s Top 40 at #38. The new Bieber track received 1,113 spins during the May 1-7 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 786.

“Hold My Hand,” which launched during the tracking week, earns #40 with 834 spins.

— As the aforementioned two songs debut inside the Top 40, Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,” Khalid’s “Skyline,” and Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” make moves just below the chart. The three songs officially earn Top 50 positions.

Played 816 times during the tracking week (+677), “Maybe You’re The Problem” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #58 last week.

Up twenty-one places, “Skyline” takes #44 with 606 spins (+499).

Credited with 420 spins (+361), “Flowers” rises thirty-two places to #47.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

