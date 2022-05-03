in Music News

Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Sam Smith single convincingly tops this week’s add board.

Sam Smith by Alasdair McLellan | Press photo Courtesy of Capitol

Mirroring Monday’s achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” dominantly ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The song won support from a whopping 144 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact.

Picked up by 45 stations, Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 42 pickups each, Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” and The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” tie for third. Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” follows in fifth place with 40 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Bieber’s “Honest (featuring Don Toliver)” (29 adds, 6th-most), Khalid’s “Skyline” (28 adds, 7th-most), Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (19 adds, 8th-most), Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” (16 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” (16 adds, 9th-most, tie).

