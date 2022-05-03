Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” will continue its ascent on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Based on its performance during the early portion of the May 1-7 tracking period, the breakthrough single should secure a Top 10 position.

“Boyfriend” received 2,983 spins during the first two days of the tracking week. Up a whopping 19% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally slots Dove Cameron’s single at #9 on the building/real-time chart.

Making projections so early in the week is an inherently risky endeavor, but forecasting “Boyfriend” to retain its Top 10 position feels reasonably safe in this case. The song has a significant rate of gain, and it does not have obvious threats from below.