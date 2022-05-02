Norman Reedus, Beeple, The Linda Lindas, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The lineup for Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is of the loaded variety, with a handful of guests appearing in numerous capacities.

The guest list includes Norman Reedus and Paula Pell as interview guests; Mike “BEEPLE” Winkelmann additionally appears to reveal his new piece.

Other appearances come from Drew Barrymore, who makes a surprise cameo during “Freestylin’ With The Roots” and The Linda Lindas, who close the show with a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: