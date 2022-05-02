Jack Harlow Scheduled For Interview, Performance On May 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jack Harlow’s new album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” will arrive this Friday, May 6.

Three days later, the hip-hop star will support the release with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Harlow will appear for both an interview and performance on the broadcast. No other guest is presently listed for the episode, but one may be added in a future update to the listings.

A full look at the upcoming “Fallon” guest schedule follows:

Monday, May 2: Guests include Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple and musical guest The Linda Lindas. Show #1644

Tuesday, May 3: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty. Show #1645

Wednesday, May 4: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones. Show #1646

Thursday, May 5: Guests include Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong and musical guest Ingrid Andress. Show #1647

Friday, May 6: Guests include Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey and comedian Moses Storm. Show #1648

Monday, May 9: Guest Jack Harlow with musical guest Jack Harlow. Show #1649