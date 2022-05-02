Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Enjoys 3rd Week As #1 Song In America

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” unsurprisingly keeps its place atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A massive streaming, sales, and radio performer, “As It Was” is celebrating a third non-consecutive week as America’s #1 song.

Its closest competition again comes from Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which is itself as strong performer in the three component areas.

The entire Top 5, in fact, mirrors that of last week’s chart. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays at #3, Latto’s “Big Energy” keeps tabs on #4, and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” retains the #5 ranking.

The aforementioned “As It Was” serves as the lead single to Styles’ upcoming (and surefire chart-topping) album “Harry’s House.”