The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio; Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby, Jnr Choi Top 30

The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” and Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” make splashy debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, with the former flying into the Top 25 and the latter starting inside the Top 30.

Jnr Choi’s rhythmic and urban crossover “To The Moon” also goes Top 30.

— Below last week’s chart at #42, “Thousand Miles” enters this week’s Top 40 at #23. The “STAY” follow-up received 3,875 spins during the April 24-30 tracking week (+3,101).

Up sixteen places, “2step” makes its chart debut at #27. The new take on the “Equals” track received 2,527 tracking week spins (+1,900).

Credited with 2,273 spins (+466), “To The Moon” rises one spot to #30.