Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Blasts Into Top 5 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow, Lizzo Songs Top 20

“As It Was” makes another big jump on the pop radio chart.

One week after flying into the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” moves into the Top 5.

The global smash rises three places to #4 on this week’s edition of the listing.

“As It Was” received 15,167 spins during the April 24-30 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,964.

— As the Harry Styles song goes Top 5, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” make the Top 20.

Up eight places, “First Class” takes #18 with 6,195 spins (+2,896).

“About Damn Time,” the recipient of 4,603 spins (+887), ascends two spots to #20.

