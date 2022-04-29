Sophie Turner Scheduled To Appear On May 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time in about three years, Sophie Turner will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the Friday, May 6 edition of the talk show. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Tom Pelphrey and comedy from Moses Storm.

Listings for the next six “Fallon” episodes follow; all are subject to change.

Friday, April 29: Guests include Shawn Mendes (co-host), Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643

Monday, May 2: Guests include Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple and musical guest The Linda Lindas. Show #1644

Tuesday, May 3: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty. Show #1645

Wednesday, May 4: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones. Show #1646

Thursday, May 5: Guests include Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong and musical guest Ingrid Andress. Show #1647

Friday, May 6: Guests include Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey and comedian Moses Storm.