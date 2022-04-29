in TV News

Sophie Turner Scheduled To Appear On May 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress will be the lead guest on Friday’s “Fallon.”

Sophie Turner on 5/10/19 Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

For the first time in about three years, Sophie Turner will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the Friday, May 6 edition of the talk show. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Tom Pelphrey and comedy from Moses Storm.

Listings for the next six “Fallon” episodes follow; all are subject to change.

Friday, April 29: Guests include Shawn Mendes (co-host), Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643

Monday, May 2: Guests include Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple and musical guest The Linda Lindas. Show #1644

Tuesday, May 3: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty. Show #1645

Wednesday, May 4: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones. Show #1646

Thursday, May 5: Guests include Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong and musical guest Ingrid Andress. Show #1647

Friday, May 6: Guests include Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey and comedian Moses Storm.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

