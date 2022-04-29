Shawn Mendes Guest Co-Hosts, Performs On “The The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To say Shawn Mendes has a substantial presence on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” would be to offer the epitome of an understatement.

Billed as the episode’s guest co-host, the singer-songwriter appears throughout the broadcast.

In addition to joining Fallon for the monologue, Mendes takes part in segments like “Thank You Notes” and “Egg Roulette.” Mendes also helps Fallon interview Jesse Tyler Ferguson, before taking the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: