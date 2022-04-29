Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be” Scoring Well With Pop Radio Listeners

The latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media pop radio callout report confirms a very positive reaction to Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be.”

Per the report, which is based on an audience survey, “she’s all i wanna be” boasts a positive reaction from 64.5% of listeners, a negative reaction from just 15.8%, and thus a rounded “net positive” score of 48.6%. The song is, moreover, garnering a “favorite” rating from 20.5%.

Of the fourteen songs in this week’s report, “she’s all i wanna be” boasts the #6 positive score, #1 (lowest) negative score, and #1 net positive score.

Suggesting more “like than love” in the status quo, the song’s favorite rating is the only underwhelming mark — the song ranks ninth out of fourteen. “She’s all i wanna be” does, however, have ample room to grow in that regard – its 74.0% familiarity rating positions it as the third-least familiar song right now.

Plus, the song’s impressive net positive score is itself worthy of unadulterated celebration. The next-best net positive rating is a mere 43%.