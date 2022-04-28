in TV News

Jackson Wang Appears On May 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The episode also features Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1149 -- Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Leggero, Jake Johnson, Jackson Wang -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Popular artist Jackson Wang will soon make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.

The artist, whose “Blow” is currently gaining ground at pop radio, recently filmed a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The appearance will air as part of the May 4 broadcast.

That day’s episode will also feature in-studio appearances from Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “The King Of Wishful Thinking.”

The episode will air on the afternoon of May 4, but first-look photos are already available:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: Jackson Wang — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Leggero, Jake Johnson, Jackson Wang — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Leggero, Jake Johnson, Jackson Wang, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

jackson wangjake johnsonNatasha leggerothe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

  4. OMG !!!! Jackson , you looking GREAT! Love your amazing song “Blow” & it’s stunning MV !
    Can’t want to see you on Kelly Clarkson Show!!!

    Reply

  6. Jackson & my favorite Kelly Clarkson together ??? WOW !!!!
    Will you be singing Jackson?
    I just cant wait!
    My Sexy Jackson on Kelly Clarkson show …. how cool is that ???

    Reply

  9. LOVE You Jackson !!! “Blow” & it’s MV is simply phenomenal!!!
    Your performance at Coachella was insanely GOOD too!!!
    And now you are appearing on Kelly Clarkson Show …wow !
    Two of my favorite people on the same show …so super Dope !!!!

    Reply

  10. This is wild. I never thought I’d see Jackson frickin Wang and Kelly Clarkson on the same screen I’m reeling from this!! Jackson is amazing and a LOT of fun – I can’t wait for this!

    Reply

  12. I just saw Jackson’s fricking awesome performance at Coachella !!!
    Now my Baby will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show???
    Am I dreaming this ???……. Don’t wake me up !!!

    Reply

  14. Beyond proud of Jackson Wang! Thank you for inviting him to the Kelly Clarkson Show! Cant wait to watch & cheer on my fave celebrity!

    Reply

  15. Kelly Clarkson and Jackson Wang!? This is going to be amazing. You’d definitely love Jackson. He’s really genuine and charming.

    Reply

