Jackson Wang Appears On May 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Popular artist Jackson Wang will soon make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.
The artist, whose “Blow” is currently gaining ground at pop radio, recently filmed a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The appearance will air as part of the May 4 broadcast.
That day’s episode will also feature in-studio appearances from Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero, as well as a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “The King Of Wishful Thinking.”
The episode will air on the afternoon of May 4, but first-look photos are already available:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: Jackson Wang — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Leggero, Jake Johnson, Jackson Wang — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1149 — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Leggero, Jake Johnson, Jackson Wang, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
