Ingrid Andress Confirmed For May 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Performance

The country artist will take the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

Earlier this year, Ingrid Andress took the stage on CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” On May 5, she will play NBC’s flagship talk show.

NBC just confirmed Andress as the musical guest for that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Chris Pratt and Benedict Wong.

Other upcoming performers include Diplo and Miguel (April 28), Shawn Mendes (April2 9), The Linda Lindas (May 2), Father John Misty (May 3), and Norah Jones (May 4).

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows. As a reminder, all such listings are subject to change.

Thursday, April 28: Guests include Christina Ricci, Diplo and musical guest Diplo and Miguel. Show #1642

Friday, April 29: Guests include Shawn Mendes (co-host), Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643

Monday, May 2: Guests include Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple and musical guest The Linda Lindas. Show #1644

Tuesday, May 3: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty. Show #1645

Wednesday, May 4: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones. Show #1646

Thursday, May 5: Guests include Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong and musical guest Ingrid Andress. Show #1647

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

