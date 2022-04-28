Sydney Sweeney Added To May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has issued an updated lineup for the May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” confirming a new interview guest for the broadcast.

Actress and producer Sydney Sweeney, who was recently named a brand ambassador for Tory Burch, will appear on the broadcast.

She joins previously confirmed lead guest Benedict Cumberbatch and musical guest Father John Misty on the lineup.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, April 28: Guests include Christina Ricci, Diplo and musical guest Diplo and Miguel. Show #1642

Friday, April 29: Guests include Shawn Mendes (co-host), Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643

Monday, May 2: Guests include Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple and musical guest The Linda Lindas. Show #1644

Tuesday, May 3: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty. Show #1645

Wednesday, May 4: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones. Show #1646

Thursday, May 5: Guests include Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong and musical guest Ingrid Andress. Show #1647