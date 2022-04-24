Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Top 20

Dove Cameron’s breakthrough radio single “Boyfriend” and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s collaborative hit “Peru” both make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
The former officially secures a Top 15 position, while the latter moves into the Top 20.
Up three places, “Boyfriend” earns #13 on this week’s edition of the chart. The Dove Cameron single garnered 8,202 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 760.
“Peru” concurrently rises two places to a new high of #20. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,844 (+285).
