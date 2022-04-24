in Music News

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Top 20

“Boyfriend” and “Peru” reach new highs on the pop chart.

Dove Cameron - Boyfriend video screenshot | Disruptor/Columbia

Dove Cameron’s breakthrough radio single “Boyfriend” and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s collaborative hit “Peru” both make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former officially secures a Top 15 position, while the latter moves into the Top 20.

Up three places, “Boyfriend” earns #13 on this week’s edition of the chart. The Dove Cameron single garnered 8,202 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 760.

“Peru” concurrently rises two places to a new high of #20. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,844 (+285).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

