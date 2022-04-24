Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Zombified” seizes the throne from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer.”

Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” provides the closest competition on this week’s chart, rising two spots to #2. Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” concurrently rises two spots to #3.

Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” grabs the #4 spot on the new chart, and the aforementioned “Black Summer” settles for #5.

Update: Mediabase recently issued a panel update, which affected spin counts and audience levels for most songs. Mediabase updated last week’s chart positions and data to account for the panel revision, but positions at the time of print last week are what count for historical purposes.