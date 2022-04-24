in Music News

Black Keys’ “Wild Child” Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Alternative radio says hello to a new #1.

The Black Keys - Wild Child video screen | Nonesuch/WMG

The chart-topping run of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” comes to an end this week, as Black Keys’ “Wild Child” takes over the #1 spot at alternative radio.

“Wild Child” rises two spots to claim the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative listing.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while the aforementioned “Black Summer” drops to #3. Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” and Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?” land at #4 and #5, respectively.

Note: Upon revising its radio panels, Mediabase updated last week’s airplay numbers to provide a better week-over-week comparison. Note, however, that the positions and airplay levels at the time of last week’s publication are what actually count for record-keeping purposes.

the black keyswild child

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

