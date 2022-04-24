Black Keys’ “Wild Child” Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The chart-topping run of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” comes to an end this week, as Black Keys’ “Wild Child” takes over the #1 spot at alternative radio.

“Wild Child” rises two spots to claim the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative listing.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while the aforementioned “Black Summer” drops to #3. Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” and Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?” land at #4 and #5, respectively.

Note: Upon revising its radio panels, Mediabase updated last week’s airplay numbers to provide a better week-over-week comparison. Note, however, that the positions and airplay levels at the time of last week’s publication are what actually count for record-keeping purposes.