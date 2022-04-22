in TV News

Shawn Mendes To Co-Host, Chat, Perform On April 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Mendes will have a big role on next Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0940 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Fallon, Shawn Mendes and The Roots perform "Treat You Better" with Classroom Instruments on October 8, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The Friday, April 29 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will greatly showcase Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

According to NBC, Mendes will officially appear as a co-host. He and Jimmy Fallon will co-present the monologue, while also joining forces to interview Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Mendes will also participate in an interview of his own, while later taking the stage to perform current single “When You’re Gone.”

Previous “Fallon” co-hosts have included Cardi B, Kevin Hart, and Dave Grohl.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, April 22: Guests include Jason Bateman, Pusha T and musical guest Justine Skye. Show #1638

Monday, April 25: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Soccer Mommy. Show #1639

Tuesday, April 26: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link and musical guest Lauv. Show #1640

Wednesday, April 27: Guests include David Spade, Quinta Brunson, Chef Daniel Humm and musical guest Lucky Daye. Show #1641

Thursday, April 28: Guests include Christina Ricci, Diplo and musical guest Diplo and Miguel. Show #1642

Friday, April 29: Guests include co-host Shawn Mendes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643

jimmy fallonnbcshawn mendesthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Set For Top 15