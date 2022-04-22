Shawn Mendes To Co-Host, Chat, Perform On April 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Friday, April 29 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will greatly showcase Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.
According to NBC, Mendes will officially appear as a co-host. He and Jimmy Fallon will co-present the monologue, while also joining forces to interview Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Mendes will also participate in an interview of his own, while later taking the stage to perform current single “When You’re Gone.”
Previous “Fallon” co-hosts have included Cardi B, Kevin Hart, and Dave Grohl.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Friday, April 22: Guests include Jason Bateman, Pusha T and musical guest Justine Skye. Show #1638
Monday, April 25: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Soccer Mommy. Show #1639
Tuesday, April 26: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link and musical guest Lauv. Show #1640
Wednesday, April 27: Guests include David Spade, Quinta Brunson, Chef Daniel Humm and musical guest Lucky Daye. Show #1641
Thursday, April 28: Guests include Christina Ricci, Diplo and musical guest Diplo and Miguel. Show #1642
Friday, April 29: Guests include co-host Shawn Mendes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show #1643
