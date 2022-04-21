in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Set For Top 15

The singles will make big moves this week.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia

A pair of Columbia Records-backed singles will make big moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” the hottest song in the world at the moment, will fly into the Top 10 on the chart. The lead “Harry’s House” single received 6,554 spins during the first four days of the April 17-23 tracking period, which marks a massive 31% gain over the same-time-last-week mark. The count slots “As It Was” at #7 on Mediabase’s building chart.

Given its massive rate of gain, there is absolutely zero chance of “As It Was” falling out of the Top 10 before this week’s chart goes final.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” will concurrently move into the Top 15. The song, which received 4,550 spins during the first four days of the tracking period (+9%), is #13 on the building/real-time chart.

