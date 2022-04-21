in Hot On Social

Livvy Dunne Rocks Stunning Pink Coachella Outfit, Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Pictures

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne looks unsurprisingly amazing in the new Instagram post.

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne's stunning Coachella weekend look | @livvydunne on April 21, 2022

LSU gymnast and immensely popular influencer Olivia “Livvy” Dunne routinely looks beautiful in her Instagram posts, which fittingly receive massive engagement.

Thursday’s update does not appear to be breaking from that trend.

A two-picture gallery, the post offers a throwback to Dunne’s time at Coachella last weekend. Both pictures find Dunne rocking the stunning pink number that made waves in her earlier social content.

Unsurprisingly resonant with her followers, the post received over 250K well before the two-hour mark. The numbers may not be record-breaking for Dunne, but that is only because she posts such monster numbers (regularly hitting over 450K likes from 1.7 million followers).

The new post, as well as another shot from last weekend, follow:

livvy dunne

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dove Cameron Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Set For Top 15