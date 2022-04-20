in TV News

Dove Cameron Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dove Cameron delivers a late-night talk show performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1636 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Dove Cameron is no stranger to making appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Wednesday’s appearance is, however, of a different variety than her usual showcase.

The singer-actress appears for a performance on the episode.

The performance comes as Dove’s single “Boyfriend” resonates as a radio and digital hit. It closes an episode that also features Marlon Wayans and Natasha Lyonne.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET. The Dove Cameron performance was set to begin at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1636 — Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

dove cameronjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dove Cameron Scheduled To Perform On May 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”