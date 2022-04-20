Dove Cameron Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dove Cameron is no stranger to making appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Wednesday’s appearance is, however, of a different variety than her usual showcase.

The singer-actress appears for a performance on the episode.

The performance comes as Dove’s single “Boyfriend” resonates as a radio and digital hit. It closes an episode that also features Marlon Wayans and Natasha Lyonne.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET. The Dove Cameron performance was set to begin at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos follow: