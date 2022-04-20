Dove Cameron Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1636 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Dove Cameron is no stranger to making appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Wednesday’s appearance is, however, of a different variety than her usual showcase.
The singer-actress appears for a performance on the episode.
The performance comes as Dove’s single “Boyfriend” resonates as a radio and digital hit. It closes an episode that also features Marlon Wayans and Natasha Lyonne.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET. The Dove Cameron performance was set to begin at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos follow:
