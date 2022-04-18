Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.
The new single won support from 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.
Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone,” which won support from another 13 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.
With 11 adds each, Latto’s “Big Energy” and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little But” follow in a tie for third. The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You,” a new playlist pickup for 9 stations, lands fifth place.
This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (8 adds, 6th-most), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), OneRepublic’s “West Coast” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Ruth B.’s “Dandelions” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie).
