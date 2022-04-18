in Music News

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Lizzo wins some love at hot adult contemporary.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The new single won support from 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone,” which won support from another 13 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 11 adds each, Latto’s “Big Energy” and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little But” follow in a tie for third. The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You,” a new playlist pickup for 9 stations, lands fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (8 adds, 6th-most), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), OneRepublic’s “West Coast” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Ruth B.’s “Dandelions” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

