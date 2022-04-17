in Music News

The Walters’ “I Love You So” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat, Diplo & Miguel, Weeknd, Mimi Webb Top 30

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s pop chart.

The Walters by Joelle Grace Taylor | Official Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

The Walters’ “I Love You So” continues its climb at pop radio, officially entering the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time,” and Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” also make gains, each securing Top 30 positions.

— Credited with 2,927 spins during the April 10-16 tracking period (+262), “I Love You So” rises four spots to #23.

Up ten places, “Get Into It” takes #27 with 2,233 spins (+1,034).

A three-place gain brings “Don’t Forget My Love,” which received 2,183 plays (+317), to #28.

Played 1,911 times during the tracking week (+396), “Out Of Time” ascends four spots to #29.

The recipient of 1,564 plays (+185), “House On Fire” advances four spots to #30.

