Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Rockets Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Em Beihold, Shawn Mendes Songs Join Top 20

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” makes another major gain at pop radio, flying into the Top 15 — and nearly the Top 10 — on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.
Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” and Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” concurrently move into the Top 10.
Played 9,543 times during the April 10-16 tracking period (+2,769), “As It Was” rises seven spots to a new high of #11.
Credited with 5,444 spins (+761), “Numb Little Bug” advances four spots to #17.
Up four spots, “When You’re Gone” earns #19 on the latest chart courtesy of its 5,287 spins (+1,706).
