Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Lauv’s new single receives an impressive wave of support.

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” attracted ample impact-week attention from pop radio programmers.

Picked up by 62 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Lauv’s new single ranks as this week’s most added song.

Credited with 39 new adds, Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” follows in third place with 32 adds, and an add count of 31 positions Jack Harlow’s new “First Class” in fourth.

Each added by 13 stations, Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” and Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” share fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” (12 adds, 7th-most), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (10 adds, 8th-most), Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (9 adds, 9th-most), and The Walters’ “I Love You So” (8 adds, 10th-most).

