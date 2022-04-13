Charlie Puth Chats, Performs On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Charlie Puth makes an in-studio appearance on the Wednesday, April 13 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The singer-songwriter first appears for an interview, chatting with Ellen about a variety of topics. Puth specifically talks about criticism he received from Elton John, which turned into a creative wakeup call.

Later, Puth performs his current single “Light Switch” for the “Ellen” audience.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later this afternoon. Check local listings for broadcast details in your market.

For now, however, you can enjoy videos of Puth’s interview and performance.