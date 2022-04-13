in TV News

Charlie Puth Chats, Performs On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The singer-songwriter appears on “Ellen.”

Charlie Puth on 4/13/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Charlie Puth makes an in-studio appearance on the Wednesday, April 13 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The singer-songwriter first appears for an interview, chatting with Ellen about a variety of topics. Puth specifically talks about criticism he received from Elton John, which turned into a creative wakeup call.

Later, Puth performs his current single “Light Switch” for the “Ellen” audience.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later this afternoon. Check local listings for broadcast details in your market.

For now, however, you can enjoy videos of Puth’s interview and performance.

charlie puthlight switchthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song