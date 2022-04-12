Latto’s “Big Energy” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Latto’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “Big Energy” is about to reach the summit at another radio format.

The multi-format hit is on track to top this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Big Energy” received 4,916 pop radio spins during the first two days of the April 10-16 tracking period. Up 8% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Big Energy” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Imagine Dragons’ building #3 “Enemy” is presently gaining at a faster pace, but “Big Energy” seems to have enough cushion to maintain its lead through the close of tracking.