Kelsea Ballerini’s “HEARTFIRST” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

“HEARTFIRST,” the follow-up to Kelsea Ballerini’s chart-topping “half of my hometown” and launch of a new music era, received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at country radio.

Picked up by 80 Mediabase-monitored country stations, “HEARTFIRST” ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 18 stations, Jackson Dean’s “Don’t Come Lookin'” takes second place on the Mediabase country radio add board.

Russell Dickerson’s “She Likes It (featuring Jake Scott)” follows in third with 14 pickups, while an add count of 13 slots Jimmie Allen’s “Down Home” in fourth. Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do,” the week’s fifth-most added song, found a home on 9 new station playlists this week.