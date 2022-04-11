in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“When You’re Gone” rises to the top of the add board.

Shawn Mendes - When You're Gone cover | Island

After settling for second place last week, Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The new single won support from 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Each picked up by 14 stations, Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” and OneRepublic’s “West Coast” tie for second place. Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” follows in fourth with 12 adds, and a count of 11 slots Harry Styles’ “As It was” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Coldplay & Selena Gomez’s “Let Somebody Go” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), Latto’s “Big Energy” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).

