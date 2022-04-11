Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Ranks As #1 Song In America & The World, Topping Billboard Hot 100 & Global Charts

Whether one’s chart priorities concern America or the world overall, they will find Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in the #1 position.

The song debuts at #1 on this week’s US-based Billboard Hot 100, as well as the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US Charts.

In all cases, the song’s #1 comes thanks to strong opening week sales and streaming numbers. The Hot 100 also takes into account the song’s massive opening week radio activity.

“As It Was” follows “Watermelon Sugar” as the artist’s second #1 on the Hot 100. It represents his first chart-topper on the two global charts.