Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Anitta, Baker Grace Songs Top 50

“Get Into It (Yuh)” debuts on the pop chart.

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes a lone newcomer, as Doja Cat’s new single “Get Into It (Yuh)” officially secures a Top 40 position.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Get Into It” makes this week’s listing at #37.

The Doja Cat single received 1,199 spins during the April 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 470.

— As “Get Into It” gets onto the chart, Anitta’s “Envolver” and Baker Grace’s “Midnight Thoughts” make moves just below.

Played 200 times during the tracking period (+157), “Envolver” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #95 last week.

Up eight spots, “Midnight Thoughts” takes #50 with 169 spins (+49).

