GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Enjoys 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The hot adult contemporary reign continues for GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu,” which earns a fourth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.
The #1 hit received ~5,917 hot adult contemporary spins during the April 3-9 tracking week. Although it falls 235 plays shy of last week’s mark, the tally keeps “abcdefu” at #1.
Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” holds at #2, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” spends another week at #3. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #4.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” meanwhile falls one place to claim #5 on this week’s chart.
