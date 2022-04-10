in Music News

GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Enjoys 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit continues its Hot AC reign.

GAYLE by Acacia Evans, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

The hot adult contemporary reign continues for GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu,” which earns a fourth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

The #1 hit received ~5,917 hot adult contemporary spins during the April 3-9 tracking week. Although it falls 235 plays shy of last week’s mark, the tally keeps “abcdefu” at #1.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” holds at #2, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” spends another week at #3. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” meanwhile falls one place to claim #5 on this week’s chart.

