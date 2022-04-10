Doja Cat’s “Woman” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week Atop Rhythmic Chart

Doja Cat’s “Woman” remains a force at radio, as evidenced by its chart-topping positions at the pop and rhythmic formats.

“Woman” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The multi-format hit concurrently returns to #1 on the rhythmic chart, marking its third non-consecutive week at #1.

— “Woman” received ~17,363 pop radio plays during the April 3-9 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 41 but still ranking as the week’s best mark.

Up one place, Latto’s “Big Energy” ranks as a close #2 this week. It should be in position to contend for #1 on the next chart.

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” drops one spot to #3, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” rises a place to #4. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” concurrently slides one level to #5.

— “Woman” meanwhile rises one spot to top the rhythmic chart with ~4,804 tracking week spins (-72).

SZA’s “I Hate U” rises a place to #2, and “Big Energy” ticks up one rung to #3. Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” ascends two spots to #4, and Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” holds at #5.

Chris Brown’s “Iffy,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #9 this week.