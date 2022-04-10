in Music News

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; New Harry Styles Top 20, Shawn Mendes Top 25

“The Motto,” “As It Was,” and “When You’re Gone” rise on this week’s pop chart.

The Motto video screenshot | WMG/Atlantic

Though light on major moves overall, this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart does feature noteworthy gains for Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” and Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone.”

“The Motto” officially enters the Top 15, while “As It Was” and “When You’re Gone” go Top 20 and Top 25, respectively.

Played 7,183 times during the April 3-9 tracking period, “The Motto” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 271.

After debuting at #26 last week, “As It Was” rockets to #18 on the strength of its 6,774 spins (+3,999).

“When You’re Gone” also makes a major move, flying fourteen spots to #23 with 3,581 spins (+2,643).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

