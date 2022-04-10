Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; New Harry Styles Top 20, Shawn Mendes Top 25

Though light on major moves overall, this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart does feature noteworthy gains for Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” and Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone.”

“The Motto” officially enters the Top 15, while “As It Was” and “When You’re Gone” go Top 20 and Top 25, respectively.

Played 7,183 times during the April 3-9 tracking period, “The Motto” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 271.

After debuting at #26 last week, “As It Was” rockets to #18 on the strength of its 6,774 spins (+3,999).

“When You’re Gone” also makes a major move, flying fourteen spots to #23 with 3,581 spins (+2,643).