Camila Cabello Supports “Familia” On April 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

When the clock strikes midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Camila Cabello’s eagerly anticipated new album “Familia” will be available for purchase and streaming.

The release will also spark a wave of promotional activities, including a noteworthy daytime spot.

The artist will appear for an interview on the Wednesday, April 13 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Filmed in advance, the episode will also feature Shemar Moore, Craig Morgan, and a performance of “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Ahead of the broadcast, the NBC Universal team shared a photo from Camila’s interview: