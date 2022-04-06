in TV News

Gwen Stefani Chats, Answers Burning Questions On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Gwen Stefani appears on Wednesday’s edition of “Ellen.”

Gwen Stefani on 4/6/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The announcement about the final string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes revealed that Gwen Stefani would be one of the upcoming guests.

The star entertainer’s episode airs Wednesday afternoon.

An in-studio guest, Stefani appears for an interview. The interview naturally pulls out an update about her first several months of marriage to fellow musician Blake Shelton.

In addition to the traditional talk show interview, Stefani plays a game of “Burning Questions.”

The episode will air later Wednesday afternoon, but videos from her appearance follow. First-look photos are also below.

Gwen Stefani on 4/6/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

