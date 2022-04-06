Gwen Stefani Chats, Answers Burning Questions On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The announcement about the final string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes revealed that Gwen Stefani would be one of the upcoming guests.

The star entertainer’s episode airs Wednesday afternoon.

An in-studio guest, Stefani appears for an interview. The interview naturally pulls out an update about her first several months of marriage to fellow musician Blake Shelton.

In addition to the traditional talk show interview, Stefani plays a game of “Burning Questions.”

The episode will air later Wednesday afternoon, but videos from her appearance follow. First-look photos are also below.