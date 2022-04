Latto Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Latto, whose single “Big Energy” has emerged as a massive, multi-format hit, will have an opportunity to further expand her reach Thursday night.

The artist takes the stage for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sure to feature the energy and aesthetic one would expect from a Latto performance, the gig closes an episode that also features Michelle Pfeiffer and Jessica Williams.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Latto performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: