Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Groff Appear For Interviews On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The episode also features stand-up from Emil Wake.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1630 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes Amanda Seyfried as its lead guest.

The actress, who stars in the new Hulu miniseries “The Dropout,” chats with host Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s episode.

The episode also features an interview with Jonathan Groff. Later, Emil Wakim takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

