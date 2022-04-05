Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio With Monster First Week Support

One day after topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” claims the distinction at pop radio.

The blockbuster new single won support from a mammoth 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The impressive figure yields “As It Was” first place on the Mediabase pop add board and signifies the extent to which radio (and, really, music fans and industry members in general) are embracing the new song.

“As It Was” was not, however, the only song to receive a warm welcome this week. Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” also attracted enthusiasm, yielding second place on the add board with 124 pickups.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into it (Yuh)” takes third with 33 adds, and The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” follows in fourth with 26 new pickups. A new option for 21 stations, Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” follows in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Olivia Rox’s “Been This Way Before” (15 adds, 6th-most), Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” (9 adds, 7th-most), Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” (8 adds, 8th-most), Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” (7 adds, 9th-most), and Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” (6 adds, 10th-most).