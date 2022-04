Lucius, Charlie Puth, Christina Perri, MUNA, Jordan Davis Confirmed As “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performers

New listings for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have officially arrived, and they confirm a handful of upcoming musical performers.

Lucius will play the Tuesday, April 12 episode, while Charlie Puth will perform on April 13. Christina Perri will then close the week with a performance on April 15.

The following week will feature music from MUNA on April 18 and Jordan Davis on April 22.

Previously confirmed “Ellen” performers include Jake Wesley Rogers (April 5) and Alicia Keys (April 7).

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

April 5 – Kris Jenner, musical guest Jake Wesley Rogers

April 6 – Gwen Stefani, Bella Heathcote

April 7 – Wanda Sykes, Blake Vogt, musical guest Alicia Keys

April 8 – Lena Waithe & Jacob Latimore, guest host Kandi Burruss

April 11 – Tracee Ellis Ross, Margaret Qualley, Brian Chesky

April 12 – Mark Wahlberg, musical guest Lucius

April 13 – Kim Kardashian, musical guest Charlie Puth

April 14 – Joe Manganiello, Simone Ashley, guest host Tiffany Haddish

April 15 – Chrissy Metz, musical guest Christina Perri, guest host Mario Lopez

April 18 – Anthony Anderson, Kaitlyn Dever, musical guest MUNA

April 19 – Michelle Obama

April 20 – Amy Schumer, Tig Notaro

April 21 – Katie Lowes, Tyler Cameron, Simon Perro, guest host tWitch

April 22 – Jenna Dewan, musical guest Jordan Davis, guest hots tWitch