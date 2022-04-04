Alison Brie, Kevin & Danielle Jonas, Coi Leray, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1629 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Alison Brie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a stacked lineup, with multiple stars appearing throughout the broadcast.
The episode includes interview appearances by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Alison Brie, and Kevin and Danielle Jonas. Not simply a brigade of chat guests, the episode also welcomes Coi Leray for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping:
