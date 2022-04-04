Jon Batiste’s Grammy-Winning “WE ARE” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Freedom” #2 On Sales Chart

The most nominated act at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony was also the biggest winner, taking home a handful of trophies including the coveted Album Of The Year honor for “WE ARE.”

On the heels of his big night, which also included a performance of “Freedom,” Batiste is enjoying significant success on iTunes.

The aforementioned “WE ARE” holds #1 on the all-genre album sales chart as of early Monday morning, while “Freedom” is up to #2 on the song sales chart. Only Chris Stapleton’s “Cold,” the focus of another show-stopping Grammy performance, is performing better on the songs listing.

Batiste’s other wins included Best American Roots Song and Performance for “Cry,” Best Music Video for “Freedom,” and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Soul.”