in Music News

Jon Batiste’s Grammy-Winning “WE ARE” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Freedom” #2 On Sales Chart

Jon Batiste had a major night at Sunday’s Grammys.

JON BATISTE with his awards at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The most nominated act at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony was also the biggest winner, taking home a handful of trophies including the coveted Album Of The Year honor for “WE ARE.”

On the heels of his big night, which also included a performance of “Freedom,” Batiste is enjoying significant success on iTunes.

The aforementioned “WE ARE” holds #1 on the all-genre album sales chart as of early Monday morning, while “Freedom” is up to #2 on the song sales chart. Only Chris Stapleton’s “Cold,” the focus of another show-stopping Grammy performance, is performing better on the songs listing.

Batiste’s other wins included Best American Roots Song and Performance for “Cry,” Best Music Video for “Freedom,” and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Soul.”

cbsfreedomGrammysjon batistewe are

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat & SZA, Jon Batiste Spotted In Grammy Awards Press Room

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song