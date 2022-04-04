in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“As It Was” tops this week’s add board.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia Records

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” received a predictably scorching welcome at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by an impressive 81 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “As It Was” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Shawn Mendes’ “When You’re Gone” also fared well, landing at 51 stations and earning second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

OneRepublic’s “West Coast” follows in third place with 9 pickups. Each added by 7 stations, Christina Perri’s “Evergone” and Latto’s “Big Energy” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Coldplay & Selena Gomez’s “Let Somebody Go” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), LANY’s “ex i never had” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).

