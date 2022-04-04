Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat & SZA, Jon Batiste Spotted In Grammy Awards Press Room

The Grammy Awards ceremony is over, but photographic highlights from the event continue to emerge.

Those highlights include shots from inside the press room, where winners like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, SZA, and Jon Batiste showed off their trophies.

Rodrigo won for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Doja Cat and SZA grabbed the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance prize, while Batiste won Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

CBS, which handled broadcasting for the show, shared some press room photos: