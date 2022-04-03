Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Jasmine Sanders Walk Red Carpet Prior To Sunday’s Grammys (Special Look)

As the 8PM ET start time draws near, big names are beginning to make their way into the official Grammy Awards ceremony.
Those recently spotted on the MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet include country star Kelsea Ballerini, pop star and actress Sofia Carson, and influencer-model Jasmine Sanders.
The red carpet is currently open, with anticipation building over tonight’s big show. Trevor Noah is hosting the event, which features numerous high-profile performers and several of this year’s awards (including all “Big Four” trophies) to be announced.
