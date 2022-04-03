in TV News

Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Jasmine Sanders Walk Red Carpet Prior To Sunday’s Grammys (Special Look)

Celebrities are beginning to make their way into the venue.

As the 8PM ET start time draws near, big names are beginning to make their way into the official Grammy Awards ceremony.

Those recently spotted on the MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet include country star Kelsea Ballerini, pop star and actress Sofia Carson, and influencer-model Jasmine Sanders.

The red carpet is currently open, with anticipation building over tonight’s big show. Trevor Noah is hosting the event, which features numerous high-profile performers and several of this year’s awards (including all “Big Four” trophies) to be announced.

Red carpet photos follow:

JASMINE SANDERS arrives at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sofia Carson arrives at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
KELSEA BALLERINI arrives at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

