Billie Eilish Makes Appearance On Grammy Awards Red Carpet Prior To Performance (Grammys Special Look)

Music sensation Billie Eilish won big at the past two Grammy Awards events, sweeping the “Big Four” in 2020 and taking home Record Of The Year in 2021. Will she have another big night in 2022?
We will find out in a few hours. Among other categories, Eilish is up for Album, Song, and Record Of The Year. She is also set to take the stage as a performer.
Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Eilish rocked the official MGM Grand Garden Arena red carpet. CBS, which is handling broadcasting duties, shared photos from her arrival:
BILLIE EILISH arrives at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
