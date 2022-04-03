in TV News

Louis CK’s “Sincerely Louis CK” Wins Grammy Award For Best Comedy Album During Premiere Ceremony

Louis CK earned a Grammy at Sunday’s ceremony.

When nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony arrived this past fall, much conversation emerged over Louis CK’s inclusion in the Best Comedy Album space.

The comedian’s “Sincerely Louis CK” received the nod, sparking debate about whether the sexual misconduct allegations (which Louis CK himself acknowledged as true) should have deterred voters from showing their support.

Said debate will only grow louder following Sunday’s show, as the album won the prize. The news was announced during Sunday’s Premiere Ceremony; Louis was not in attendance (though the same can be said for many of the day’s winners; presenters did quite a bit of “accepting on behalf”).

The main Grammys ceremony airs later Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+.

