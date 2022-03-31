Michelle Pfeiffer, Camila Cabello, Latto Scheduled For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just confirmed three noteworthy entertainers for the April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to the new listings, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear as the lead interview guest on that night’s broadcast. Supporting the release of her new album “Familia,” Camila Cabello will also appear for an interview on the episode.
Later, Latto will take the stage for a musical performance.
A complete list at upcoming listings follows:
Thursday, March 31: Guests include Sienna Miller, Judd Apatow and musical guest Big Thief. Show #1627.
Friday, April 1: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Bridget Everett and musical guest Red Hot Chili Peppers. Show #1628.
Monday, April 4: Guests include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski, Alison Brie, Kevin and Danielle Jonas and musical guest Coi Leray. Show #1629.
Tuesday, April 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Groff and comedian Emil Wakim. Show #1630.
Wednesday, April 6: Guests include Eddie Redmayne, Patricia Arquette and musical guest Rauw Alejandro. Show #1631.
Thursday, April 7: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Camila Cabello and musical guest Latto. Show #1632.
